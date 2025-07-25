Cambodia–Thailand Border Clashes Kill 12 Amid Escalating Diplomatic Spat

By Staff, Agencies

Renewed clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces in the disputed Emerald Triangle have left at least 12 people dead and 35 wounded, as fighting erupted near the contested Preah Vihear Temple—a historical flashpoint for the two Southeast Asian neighbors.

The violence broke out shortly after Phnom Penh expelled the Thai ambassador and withdrew its envoy, prompting reciprocal diplomatic measures from Bangkok.

Thai military officials claim Cambodian forces initiated the conflict early Thursday with rocket and artillery fire. In response, Thailand launched airstrikes using six fighter jets on what it described as “Cambodian military positions.”

Deputy military spokesperson Ritcha Suksuwanon said two Cambodian sites were struck and confirmed continued fighting across six zones involving armored ground forces. Thai officials accused Cambodia of targeting civilians, reporting that two BM-21 rockets landed in Surin province, injuring at least three people.

Cambodia’s Ministry of Defense denied the accusations, asserting that its actions were “purely defensive” against “an armed Thai incursion.” Prime Minister Hun Manet condemned the Thai strikes as “unprovoked military aggression” and called for an emergency UN Security Council session.

The clashes come amid political turbulence in Thailand, where Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is suspended over an ethics probe. Leaked reports of her referring to Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen as “uncle” in a private call have stirred controversy and highlighted the military’s growing influence over Thai foreign policy.

Thailand responded to the border unrest by sealing all crossings with Cambodia, allowing only limited humanitarian cases. Cambodia retaliated by banning Thai media and restricting imports of Thai goods, fuel and electricity.

The conflict revives longstanding tensions over the Preah Vihear Temple, awarded to Cambodia by the International Court of Justice in 1962 and reaffirmed in 2013. Despite legal rulings, ambiguous colonial-era treaties continue to fuel sporadic violence in the area, with the current escalation echoing the deadly 2011 clashes that displaced thousands.