Iran Vows to Keep Enriching Uranium Ahead of Europe Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reiterated Tehran’s unwavering stance on its nuclear program, emphasizing the nation's right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment.

His remarks during a meeting with the family of Major General Mohammad Bagheri in Tehran Thursday come ahead of the sixth round of negotiations with Germany, France and the UK and the EU, scheduled for Friday in Istanbul.

“The world must know that we will continue to steadfastly defend the rights of the Iranian people in peaceful nuclear energy, particularly enrichment,” Araghchi said.

He added that following the recent US-"Israeli" aggression, in which a number of Iranian military commanders, including General Bagheri, scientists and civilians were martyred on June 13, it is essential for international parties to understand Iran's firm position.

"Our enrichment will continue; we will not relinquish this right," he affirmed.

Araghchi highlighted Iran's readiness to advance its nuclear program within a logical and reasonable framework, aiming to build trust with concerned nations.

However, he emphasized that such trust must be reciprocal, with Iran's rights to peaceful nuclear energy, including enrichment, being respected.

Araghchi described the upcoming talks as a continuation of previous discussions, asserting that Iran's position remains clear and unchanged. "The world must know that our positions are clear and have not changed," he said.

The Istanbul meeting follows a series of negotiations, including the fifth round held in May in the same city.

Despite challenges, including recent "Israeli" airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's commitment to its nuclear rights and its willingness to engage in constructive dialogue based on mutual respect and national interests.