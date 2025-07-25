“Israeli” Minister: Gaza To Be Entirely Jewish!

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel’s” so-called “Heritage” Minister Amichai Eliyahu has said "Israel" should not be concerned about hunger in Gaza, drawing condemnation from across the political spectrum.

The far-right “Otzma Yehudit” politician dismissed renewed UN warnings of a man-made famine in the besieged enclave, stating that the "Israeli" occupation entity is “racing toward erasing Gaza”.

“Thank God we are erasing this evil. All of Gaza will be Jewish,” Eliyahu told Radio Kol Barama on Thursday, according to Ynet.

“We shouldn’t be dealing with hunger in Gaza –let the world take care of them. No nation feeds its enemies. Have we completely lost our minds? Should we care about their evening meal?” he added.

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu distanced himself from the comments, noting that Eliyahu is not a member of the security cabinet, which determines the conduct of the war.

“This government’s policy is clear and united. His statements do not represent it,” Netanyahu said.

"Israeli" Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter also condemned Eliyahu’s remarks, calling them wrong, foolish, and totally unrepresentative of "Israel" and "Israelis".

Posting on X, he insisted that "Israel" is committed to creating a mechanism to deliver humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians “BUT NOT THROUGH HAMAS.”

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that "Israel’s" “blockade” has pushed Gaza to the brink of “mass starvation.”

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency [UNRWA], has called on "Israel" to allow access for 6,000 aid trucks currently stalled in Egypt and Jordan.