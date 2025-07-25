Hamas Dismisses US Accusation of Stalling Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas rejected the allegations made by the US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday, asserting that it has shown full responsibility and flexibility throughout the negotiations.

Hamas emphasized its commitment to reach an agreement that would end the aggression and alleviate the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip, expressing its genuine dedication to the success of mediation efforts.

In its statement, Hamas reiterated its eagerness to achieve a ceasefire that halts "Israeli" aggression and alleviates the hardships faced by the people of Gaza.

The movement noted that it submitted its final response after extensive consultations with Palestinian factions, mediators, and friendly nations.

“Hamas submitted its final response after extensive consultations and constructively addressed all observations, demonstrating a genuine commitment to the success of mediation efforts,” the statement read.

The movement further highlighted that the remarks made by Witkoff contradict the views of the mediators, who welcomed Hamas's constructive and positive stance.

This statement followed Witkoff's announcement that he is withdrawing from ceasefire talks, accusing Hamas of not "acting in good faith."

"We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after Hamas's latest response, which clearly indicates a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza," Witkoff posted on social media. "While the mediators have made great efforts, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith."

Witkoff also stated that Washington would now consider alternative options to bring home the captives and create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza, expressing disappointment in Hamas's actions.

Hamas has made it clear that it will only agree to a ceasefire that stops "Israel’s" aggression, while the entity insists on continuing its military actions even after a captive exchange.

"Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office acknowledged that it had received the response via mediators and said it was reviewing the content.

Despite ongoing indirect negotiations in Qatar, no agreement has been reached. While "Tel Aviv" has accused Hamas of delaying the process, the Palestinian group argues it is "Israel" that has obstructed progress by rejecting key conditions for a sustainable truce.

The occupying entity demands to dismantle Hamas’s military and governance infrastructure, while Hamas insists on guarantees for a lasting ceasefire, full "Israeli" withdrawal, and unimpeded flow of desperately-needed humanitarian aid.