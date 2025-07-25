Sayyed Al-Houthi: Open Borders, Let Yemenis Flood into Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi announced that as part of Yemen’s support front, the Yemeni Armed Forces launched 11 operations using hypersonic missiles and drones targeting "Israeli" positions in occupied Palestine.

In his weekly address, Sayyed Al-Houthi revealed that Yemen has carried out 1,679 operations in support of Gaza, using a wide range of missiles, drones, and USVs.

Furthermore, he reiterated the movement’s commitment to strengthening its military capabilities, vowing that future actions would be "more effective in punishing and pressuring the 'Israeli' enemy."

The Yemeni Resistance leader also noted that the maritime blockade on the occupation remains in place, asserting that the port of Umm Al-Rashrash [Eilat], in southern occupied Palestine, has once again been completely shut down as a result.

Sayyed Al-Houthi renewed his appeal to the governments of countries geographically located between Yemen and Palestine to "open passageways for our people,” so that Yemenis mobilize in the hundreds of thousands in support of Gaza.

“Opening those corridors is something we wish for and continue to pursue,” he added.

In parallel, Sayyed Al-Houthi called for an “unprecedented” mass mobilization across Yemen on Friday, urging the public for a massive turnout in a show of solidarity with Gaza.

“This must be a historic turnout,” he said, “especially in light of the disgraceful silence and complicity of most Islamic governments.”

He affirmed that Yemen’s position remains unchanged despite US, British, and "Israeli" aggression and that economic warfare, siege, and media campaigns have failed to weaken the resolve of the Yemeni people.

Addressing the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, the Yemeni Resistance leader criticized international organizations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] for what he described as a “shameful” failure to act.

“With Gaza under siege and famine spreading, it is a huge disgrace that the international community and Islamic institutions remain inactive,” he said.

Sayyed Al-Houthi added that Palestinians in Gaza feel abandoned not only by the international community but first and foremost by Arab and Muslim countries. “The responsibility lies with them before anyone else,” he concluded.