Rubio Slams France for Recognizing Palestine as Rift Deepens Between US and Europe

By Staff, Agencies

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sharply criticized France's announcement that it will recognize a Palestinian state, describing the move as "reckless" and harmful to the cause of peace.

The decision, unveiled by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, marks a significant shift in European foreign policy and further exposes the widening divide between the US and its traditional allies over Palestine.

Rubio condemned Macron’s plan to formalize recognition at the UN General Assembly in September, claiming it "serves Hamas propaganda" and dishonors the victims of the October 7, 2023 attack carried out by Hamas against “Israeli” targets. He stated, “This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7.”

France’s move comes amid growing global momentum for Palestinian statehood, with nearly 140 countries now having recognized or pledged to recognize Palestine. France would become the first G7 nation and the most influential EU power to do so.

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at the announcement, calling it a reward for "terror" and a potential gateway for another “Iranian ‘proxy’”. He argued that a Palestinian state under current conditions would serve as “a launchpad to annihilate ‘Israel,’ not to live in peace beside it.”

However, the French move received strong backing from Arab and European leaders. Saudi Arabia welcomed the decision as “historic”, calling on other nations to follow suit. Jordan also praised France for taking what it called a “step in the right direction” toward the so-called “two-state” solution and ending the occupation.

Senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein Al Sheikh applauded France’s recognition as a “reflection of its commitment to international law and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.” Hamas also embraced the move, describing it as “a positive step toward justice for our oppressed Palestinian people.”

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose government already recognizes Palestine, also welcomed the French decision. "Together, we must protect what Netanyahu is trying to destroy," said Sanchez, reiterating his support for the two-state solution.

France joins Norway, Ireland and Spain in recognizing the State of Palestine. Only nine EU members have done so thus far, making France’s decision particularly consequential given its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Macron’s announcement comes at a time of mounting outrage over the Gaza war, which has left tens of thousands dead and pushed much of the enclave into starvation. “The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved,” Macron said.

In Britain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced an emergency call with leaders from France and Germany to discuss the worsening humanitarian crisis. “A ceasefire will put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution which guarantees peace and security for Palestinians and ‘Israelis’,” Starmer said.

He described the situation in Gaza as “unspeakable and indefensible,” stressing the need for immediate international action to stop the killing and deliver essential aid to a population facing mass starvation.