Georges Abdallah to Beirut after Being Feed from French Detention
folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

French authorities have released Lebanese activist Georges Abdallah, who will be deported to Beirut on Friday, nearly 41 years after his arrest. According to reports, the decision came a day earlier than scheduled.

The early deportation was reportedly intended to prevent Abdallah from receiving a popular reception. French authorities also prohibited him from issuing any press or public statements before his departure.

Sources on the ground indicate that Abdallah is expected to board a flight to Beirut within hours. However, the circumstances surrounding his deportation remain heavily controlled by French officials.

Robert Abdallah, the brother of the activist, described hours of anxiety and anticipation, noting that there is still no clear date or time for Georges Abdallah’s arrival. The activist's plane is expected to land in Beirut at 2:30 pm local time.

The French judiciary had ordered Abdallah’s release on July 17, following more than four decades of detention. Throughout his imprisonment, the United States and the “Israeli” occupation exerted pressure on France to prevent his release.

