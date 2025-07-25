Lebanese Speaker Berri to US Envoy Barrack: Can Anyone Trust ‘Israel’?

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar newspaper reported Friday that Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri was direct and unequivocal during his meeting with US envoy Tom Barrack.

In the meeting, Berri presented a factual account of what “Israel” has done against Lebanon and Hezbollah since the announcement of the ceasefire agreement.

Speaker Berri told Barrack, “You know that ‘Israel’ recently lost one of its members due to an explosion in a border village, yet it has claimed over 200 Lebanese lives, including Hezbollah fighters.”

He continued, “It has bombed all across Lebanon—from south of the Litani River to other southern areas, through the southern suburbs of Beirut, the Saida–Beirut highway, and all the way to the Beqaa and the north.”

Berri added, “It has done all this without Hezbollah responding with even a single bullet. So, Mr. Tom, do you believe that what ‘Israel’ is doing suggests it truly wants a ceasefire? When it refuses to withdraw from occupied positions, continues to detain Lebanese citizens, persists in land, air, and sea violations, and prevents residents of border villages from accessing their fields—or what remains of their homes?”

He then asked pointedly, “Can this ‘Israel’ really be trusted? And what are you doing about it, so that we can say stability has truly been achieved?”

Turning to the broader regional context, Speaker Berri told Barrack, “You are the expert on the Syria file, and what is happening there—whether what previously occurred in the Syrian coastal villages or what is currently taking place in Suwayda, where fragmented and organized armed groups are carrying out widespread massacres. Don’t you see how this increases Lebanon’s concerns? Especially since there’s no guarantee that these armed elements won’t eventually make their way to Lebanon.”

He concluded with a final question: “Who can even speak of disarmament under such conditions?”