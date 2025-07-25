Thai PM Warns Clashes with Cambodia Could Escalate into War

By Staff, Agencies

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has warned that deadly border clashes with Cambodia risk escalating into a full-scale war, following a week of violence that has left over a dozen civilians dead.

The two countries, long embroiled in a territorial dispute rooted in colonial-era borders, saw tensions flare again in late May after a Cambodian soldier was reportedly killed. Both sides have traded accusations of provocation and appealed to the international community for intervention.

“The conflict currently remains limited to clashes,” Phumtham said in Bangkok, “but the risk of escalation remains.”

Fighting resumed early Friday, with the Thai military confirming the deployment of F-16 fighter jets to target Cambodian positions. Cambodian officials reported that Thai airstrikes in Oddar Meanchey province caused civilian casualties, including the death of the abbot of the historic Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple. Thailand, in turn, reported 14 civilian deaths attributed to Cambodian artillery fire.

As both governments ordered evacuations from the border, more than 100,000 civilians have now been displaced.

International calls for a ceasefire have gone unheeded so far. The UN Security Council is expected to meet Friday to address the rapidly unfolding crisis. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, current chair of ASEAN, said he had spoken to both leaders and urged restraint.

“I welcome the positive signals and willingness shown by both Bangkok and Phnom Penh to consider this path forward,” Anwar said, offering Malaysia’s mediation.

China, which maintains close ties with both nations, called for a peaceful resolution. “China upholds a just and impartial stance,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, adding that peace serves the long-term interests of the region.

Thailand has since downgraded diplomatic relations with Cambodia. Despite the deteriorating situation, civilian air travel continues, though Cambodia’s aviation authority has rerouted flights away from the conflict zones.