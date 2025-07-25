’Israel’ ‘Wiping Out’ Gaza to Make Way for Settlements: Extremist Minister

By Staff, Agencies

An extreme-right "Israeli" minister has openly admitted that the entity is ethnically cleansing Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to make way for settlements.

"Israel’s" so-called "heritage" minister Amichai Eliyahu made the brazen remarks in a radio interview on Thursday, sparking widespread condemnations.

"Israel’s" ruling entity “is racing ahead for Gaza to be wiped out," he said. "Thank God, we are wiping out” the Palestinian territory and “pushing this population”.

He also noted that Gaza will be cleared for "Israeli" settlement, adding, “All Gaza will be Jewish.”

He further said that the Arabs, who are loyal to the occupying entity, may remain in the Gaza Strip.

Eliyahu, a member of the racist Jewish Power party, also denied reports of mass starvation in Gaza caused by an inhumane "Israeli" siege on in the territory.

“There’s no hunger in Gaza,” he claimed. “But we don’t need to be concerned with hunger in the Strip. Let the world worry about it.”

"Israeli" opposition leader Yair Lapid denounced Eliyahu's comments as “a moral attack and a propaganda disaster."

"Israel" is led by an “extremist minority” cabinet, whose ministers “sanctify blood and death," he said.

"Israeli" lawmaker Efrat Rayten called on Netanyahu’s cabinet to issue an “unequivocal condemnation” of Eliyahu’s “abhorrent and repugnant” remarks.

“A sitting minister is openly calling for serious war crimes. He’s not an opposition figure, not a private citizen, not a social media pundit. He is a central cog in the executive branch. Eliyahu is a dangerous man,” she said.

The "Israeli" protest group Brothers and Sisters in Arms also said the usurping entity is being run by “extremist ideologues” like Eliyahu who has “no morality, no purity of arms, [and] no shame.”

In November 2023, Eliyahu said that dropping a nuclear weapon on Gaza was “one of the possibilities” in "Israel’s" genocidal war on the Palestinian territory.