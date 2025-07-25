Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

A Palestinian State Could Have Prevented Oct.7: Macron Advisor

A Palestinian State Could Have Prevented Oct.7: Macron Advisor
folder_openEurope... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

French President Emmanuel Macron’s longtime advisor on Palestinian affairs, Ofer Bronstein, defended France’s decision to recognize the Palestinian state, asserting that the October 7 operation would not have occurred had statehood already been established.

In an interview with the "Israeli" broadcaster "Kan," Bronstein emphasized the long-standing international consensus on the two-state solution. He stated that, "Everyone has been talking about a two-state solution for 40 years."

Refuting criticism that the recognition promotes violence, he stated, "It angers me that some say we are encouraging terrorism. The operation [on October 7] occurred even without a Palestinian state, and perhaps because such a state had not yet been established, what happened on October 7 happened."

Bronstein, who has been closely involved in France’s Middle East diplomacy, reiterated that Macron’s government sees the recognition of a Palestinian state as part of a necessary diplomatic strategy to prevent further bloodshed.

The French recognition of Palestinian statehood aligns with growing European momentum for acknowledging Palestine as a sovereign entity.

His remarks come as part of a broader defense of Macron’s Palestine policy, which has faced backlash from "Israeli" officials and some Western allies.

The French move has drawn sharp criticism from "Israeli" political leaders. "Israeli" news outlet "Kipa" labeled it a severe diplomatic blow to "Israel," while Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin described it as "a stain on France’s history."

france palestinian state advisor EmmanuelMacron

Comments

  1. Related News
A Palestinian State Could Have Prevented Oct.7: Macron Advisor

A Palestinian State Could Have Prevented Oct.7: Macron Advisor

2 hours ago
Thousands Join Train Station Sit-ins Across Netherlands in Solidarity with Gaza

Thousands Join Train Station Sit-ins Across Netherlands in Solidarity with Gaza

3 hours ago
Macron: France Will Recognize Palestine

Macron: France Will Recognize Palestine

8 hours ago
Ex-UK Diplomats Urge Recognition of Palestine

Ex-UK Diplomats Urge Recognition of Palestine

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 25-07-2025 Hour: 05:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot