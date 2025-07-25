- Home
A Palestinian State Could Have Prevented Oct.7: Macron Advisor
By Staff, Agencies
French President Emmanuel Macron’s longtime advisor on Palestinian affairs, Ofer Bronstein, defended France’s decision to recognize the Palestinian state, asserting that the October 7 operation would not have occurred had statehood already been established.
In an interview with the "Israeli" broadcaster "Kan," Bronstein emphasized the long-standing international consensus on the two-state solution. He stated that, "Everyone has been talking about a two-state solution for 40 years."
Refuting criticism that the recognition promotes violence, he stated, "It angers me that some say we are encouraging terrorism. The operation [on October 7] occurred even without a Palestinian state, and perhaps because such a state had not yet been established, what happened on October 7 happened."
Bronstein, who has been closely involved in France’s Middle East diplomacy, reiterated that Macron’s government sees the recognition of a Palestinian state as part of a necessary diplomatic strategy to prevent further bloodshed.
The French recognition of Palestinian statehood aligns with growing European momentum for acknowledging Palestine as a sovereign entity.
His remarks come as part of a broader defense of Macron’s Palestine policy, which has faced backlash from "Israeli" officials and some Western allies.
The French move has drawn sharp criticism from "Israeli" political leaders. "Israeli" news outlet "Kipa" labeled it a severe diplomatic blow to "Israel," while Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin described it as "a stain on France’s history."
