- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Australia, Canada Condemn ’Israeli’ Starvation Campaign in Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday strongly condemned the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, describing the situation as a "humanitarian catastrophe." He emphasized the urgent need to protect innocent lives and end the population’s suffering and starvation.
"Israel's' denial of humanitarian aid and targeting of civilians, including children seeking water and food, is indefensible and unacceptable," Albanese stated, as reported by Australian media.
In a similar position, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called for replacing "Israel's" control over humanitarian aid with an independent and comprehensive humanitarian mechanism, citing the escalating disaster in the Gaza Strip.
Speaking to Reuters, Carney urged all parties to negotiate in good faith to reach an immediate ceasefire, reaffirming that Ottawa supports the two-state solution and intends to work vigorously in all fields to help realize it.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand echoed these concerns, warning that the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is "deteriorating by the day." She highlighted the dire conditions facing civilians, stating, "women and children are starving" due to the ongoing blockade and genocide.
Anand called on the occupying authorities to allow the unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.
These statements from Australia and Canada come as "Israel's" starvation war on the Gaza Strip continues to escalate.
According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health in the Strip, 1,083 people have been martyred and more than 7,275 injured while attempting to access food amid the siege.
Comments
- Related News