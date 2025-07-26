Imam Khamenei: “Israeli”-US Terror Attacks Will Only Accelerate Iran’s Military, Scientific Progress

By Staff, Agencies

Marking 40 days since the martyrdom of top Iranian commanders and scientists in a joint “Israeli”-US assault, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei vowed that Iran’s military and scientific development will continue with even greater speed and resolve.

In his Friday message to the nation, the Leader condemned the “wicked and criminal Zionist ruling group” for carrying out the deadly aggression, describing it as “a blow delivered by the vile and spiteful enemy of the Iranian nation.”

He stressed that the loss of major figures—Martyrs Bagheri, Salami, Rashid, Hajizadeh, Shadmani and prominent scientists such as Tehranchi and Abbasi—is a grave tragedy for any nation, but one that failed to deliver its intended effect.

“The foolish and shortsighted enemy did not achieve its goal,” Imam Khamenei declared. “On the contrary, the future will show that our military and scientific movements will advance more rapidly than before, by God’s will.”

The remarks come in the aftermath of the June 13 “Israeli” strike that targeted senior Iranian officials and nuclear scientists, killing dozens, including civilians. The United States escalated the conflict further by bombing three civilian nuclear facilities inside Iran just days later.

In response, Iran launched a wave of retaliatory strikes, targeting strategic “Israeli” positions across the occupied territories and striking the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, Washington’s largest military hub in the region. These operations led to a halt in the aggression by June 24.

Imam Khamenei praised the resilience of the Iranian people and institutions. “This painful incident also revealed some shining points — the patience and fortitude of the survivors, the steadfastness of the institutions led by our martyred commanders, and the miraculous resilience of the Iranian nation, seen in its unity, spiritual strength and unshaken resolve.”

“These enemies are hammering cold iron,” he added. “The Islamic Republic will, by God’s grace, become stronger by the day.”

The Leader concluded by outlining seven key duties for the Iranian people and leadership: maintaining unity, accelerating scientific and technological progress, defending national dignity, strengthening defense capabilities, improving governance, providing spiritual and moral guidance and deepening revolutionary zeal—especially among the youth.

“May the Merciful and Almighty God grant everyone success in fulfilling these duties,” Hie Eminence said.