One-Third of UK MPs Urge Starmer to Recognize Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

A third of the British House of Commons has called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to formally recognize the State of Palestine, as international pressure intensifies on the apartheid "Israeli" entity to lift its blockade and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The appeal comes on the heels of French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement that France will seek to recognize Palestinian statehood at the United Nations General Assembly in September — a move sharply criticized by both the "Israeli" entity and the United States, who claim it would embolden Hamas.

In a joint letter published Friday, 221 MPs from across nine political parties urged Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy to take immediate steps toward recognition.

“Whilst we appreciate the UK does not have it in its power to bring about a free and independent Palestine, UK recognition would have a significant impact due to our historic connections and our membership on the UN Security Council,” the letter read.

The signatories emphasized Britain’s historic role in the region, having administered the Mandate for Palestine from 1919 to 1948.

According to The Guardian, senior cabinet ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, are among those backing the move.

Yet despite the mounting calls, Prime Minister Starmer has held back from making an immediate commitment. “Recognition of a Palestinian state has to be one of those steps. I am unequivocal about that,” he said on Friday, following a phone call with Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. “But it must be part of a wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and ‘Israelis’”.

The three leaders jointly called for a ceasefire and demanded that the “Israeli” entity “immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid” into Gaza. They also reiterated that Hamas must disarm and “must have no role in the future of Gaza.”

Meanwhile, the Kremlin reaffirmed on Friday that Russia has recognized Palestinian statehood since the Soviet era and remains committed to a two-state solution in line with international law.