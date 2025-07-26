Trump: “Israel” Must Eliminate Hamas as Ceasefire Talks Stall

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has declared that “Israel” must “get rid” of Hamas, accusing the Palestinian resistance group of sabotaging ceasefire negotiations and using captives as bargaining chips.

“Hamas didn’t really want to make a deal. I think they want to die, and it’s very bad. It got to a point where you have to finish the job,” Trump told reporters on Friday before leaving for a visit to Scotland. He added, “Now they are going to be hunted down.”

The comments come amid renewed deadlock in indirect negotiations between “Israel” and Hamas, prompting “Israeli” officials to pull their delegation from the Qatar-hosted talks earlier this week.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, echoed the president’s stance, accusing Hamas of demonstrating “a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire.” He said the US is now exploring “alternative options” to secure the release of captives and establish “a more stable environment for the people of Gaza.”

While “Israeli” leadership continues to emphasize its goal of eradicating Hamas from Gaza, The New York Times reported that sources close to the talks do not believe the recent withdrawal signals their total collapse.

In response, Hamas said it was “surprised” by Witkoff’s accusations and insisted it had already submitted a final response to “Israeli” conditions. Each side has blamed the other for the failure to secure a deal since the last temporary truce expired in March.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen. The UN and international aid organizations have renewed urgent appeals for “Israel” to allow more food and medical supplies into the besieged enclave, calling the situation a “man-made famine.”

“Israel” claims it remains committed to facilitating aid deliveries, but only through mechanisms that bypass Hamas, which it accuses of diverting supplies.