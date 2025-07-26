Iranian FM: Missile Power Forced “Israeli” Ceasefire Request

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hailed the decisive role of the country’s missile forces in compelling “Israel” to request a ceasefire following its failed assault on Iran last month.

Speaking Friday during a visit to the family of Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh—the former IRG Aerospace Force commander martyred in the war—Araghchi declared, “Iran’s missile defense power forced the Zionist enemy to request a ceasefire.”

He emphasized that the Islamic Republic’s strength had been vindicated: “It has now been proven that the flag of esteem and strength of our dear Iran will never fall to the ground. The path towards ensuring Iran’s dignity, independence, and security will continue with unwavering resolve.”

According to Iranian officials, the Armed Forces—particularly the IRG’s Aerospace Force—carried out at least 22 phases of retaliatory strikes, targeting critical “Israeli” military, nuclear and industrial sites using hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones.

Despite receiving unprecedented US military and intelligence support, “Israel” requested a ceasefire just 12 days into the conflict.

Also on Friday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei issued a message marking 40 days since the martyrdom of Hajizadeh and other senior Iranian commanders. He affirmed that Iran’s military and scientific progress would continue “with greater speed and determination.”

Imam Khamenei condemned the “wicked and criminal Zionist ruling group,” describing the attacks as “a blow delivered by the vile and spiteful enemy of the Iranian nation.”

“But the foolish and shortsighted enemy did not achieve its goal,” he added, praising the Iranian defense response as a triumph.