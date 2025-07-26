Zahedan Courthouse Attack: Six Killed, 22 Wounded in Terrorist Assault in Southeastern Iran

By Staff, Agencies

A deadly terrorist attack rocked the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan on Saturday morning, leaving six people dead—including a woman and a one-year-old child—and injuring 22 others.

The assailants, armed and disguised as civilians, stormed the main courthouse in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in an operation claimed by the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group.

Iranian security forces responded swiftly, killing three of the attackers during a fierce exchange of gunfire. Three members of the courthouse security team were also killed while defending the building. Security and law enforcement personnel remain deployed in and around the area as investigations continue.

Brigadier General Alireza Daliri, Deputy Commander of Law Enforcement in the province, stated in a press briefing that the attackers were affiliated with the “Israeli” entity.

“At 8:30 this morning, a terrorist cell affiliated with the Zionist entity attempted to infiltrate the Sistan and Baluchestan Judiciary building in the city of Zahedan, disguising themselves as ordinary citizens seeking legal services,” Daliri announced.

He added that the terrorists’ plan was foiled by the swift action of security forces, though one attacker managed to hurl a grenade inside the courthouse before being neutralized, resulting in civilian casualties. The infant’s mother survived but sustained serious injuries.

Daliri confirmed that all members of the terrorist cell were eventually eliminated and the attack fully repelled.

The attack follows a broader pattern of violence in the region, where foreign-backed terrorist groups like Jaish al-Adl have targeted civilians and security personnel. In April, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Ground Forces dealt a major blow to the group during anti-terror operations in the province, killing one of its top leaders.

Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan, has long been a hotspot for terrorist activity. Authorities believe many of these groups are supported by hostile foreign intelligence services.

One of the deadliest recent attacks in the region occurred on October 26 last year, when ten Iranian law enforcement officers were killed in Taftan County. Jaish Al-Adl also claimed responsibility for that operation. The group is known for cross-border attacks, kidnappings of border guards, and attempts to destabilize the southeastern region of Iran.