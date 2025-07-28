- Home
Yemen Announces Fourth Phase of Supporting Gaza, “Israeli” Naval Blockade
By Staff, Agencies
The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] spokesperson Yahya Saree warned all naval shipping companies to immediately cease dealings with “Israeli” ports, effective from the moment of the announcement.
He stressed that ships belonging to violating companies will be targeted wherever Yemeni missiles and drones can reach, regardless of their destination.
Saree added that if countries wish to avoid further escalation, they must pressure the “Israeli” enemy to end its aggression and lift the siege on the Gaza Strip.
The Government Media Office in Gaza warned on Sunday that famine in the Gaza Strip is not only ongoing but expanding in scale and severity, as the blockade continues and aid deliveries remain critically insufficient.
According to the statement, only 73 trucks entered Gaza today, while airdrops were carried out in active combat zones, making access to the aid extremely difficult.
