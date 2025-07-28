Hundreds of UN Staff Killed By ’Israel’ In Gaza Since 2023

By Staff, Agencies

Over 300 United Nations staff members have been martyred in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, as a result of the ongoing "Israeli" war, according to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

"According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, more than 200,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured since 7 October – some ten percent of the entire population. And we can never forget that more than 300 of our own colleagues have been killed by ‘Israel’s’ military action," Turk stated on Sunday.

Turk further emphasized that since May, over 1,000 Palestinians have been martyred while attempting to access food for themselves and their families.

He criticized the current aid efforts, saying, "Chaotic, militarized distribution centers run by the US- and "Israeli"-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation are failing utterly to deliver humanitarian aid at the scope and scale needed."

According to Gaza Health Ministry, attacks on the so-called "aid sites" continue resume unabated, with 11 starving aid seekers martyred and over 36 injured in the last 24 hours. So far, these massacres have claimed 1,132 lives and injured 7,521.

WHO reports a sharp rise in malnutrition-related martyrdoms in Gaza, with 21 children under five among the victims in 2025. Over 10% of the population suffers acute malnutrition, and more than 20% of pregnant and breastfeeding women face severe malnutrition amid the "Israeli" occupation's ongoing blockade.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted that the worsening hunger crisis is directly linked to the halt of humanitarian supplies and persistent restrictions on their delivery.

In the past 24 hours, six more famine-related martyrs, including two children, were reported in Gaza hospitals, raising the total of loss linked to hunger and malnutrition to 133, with 87 children among them.