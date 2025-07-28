Hamas Leader Blasts “Israeli” Talks Exit, Urges Gaza Aid

By Staff, Agencies

The Deputy Head of Hamas in Gaza and a member of its political bureau, Khalil Al-Hayya, expressed the movement's surprise at the withdrawal of the "Israeli" occupation delegation from the indirect negotiations between the two parties.

Al-Hayya further stated that “This withdrawal came despite the progress achieved during the talks and Hamas’ broad acceptance of what the mediators had proposed.”

He added that the resistance leadership had used “all its tools and relations over the past 22 months to bring an end to the aggression.”

Al-Hayya emphasized that there could be “no meaning to the continuation of negotiations under genocide, starvation, and siege of Gaza’s children, women, and people.”

Addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, Al-Hayya demanded the immediate and dignified entry of food and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, describing it as the “true measure of whether negotiations are meaningful.”

He rejected what he called the “absurd theatrics of airdropped aid operations,” insisting that the suffering and blood of the Palestinian people should not become “a bargaining chip in the occupation's political games.”

The Hamas leader accused the "Israeli" occupation of attempting to “eliminate the role of UN and local aid institutions and maintain death traps to kill our people.”

Highlighting the deepening humanitarian collapse, Al-Hayya said the people of Gaza feel “greatly betrayed when they see silence in the face of Gaza’s starvation, while vast capabilities sit idle.”

He continued, “Is it not painful for our people to witness the unlimited support to the Zionist entity while receiving no aid even to quell their hunger?”

In a direct message to the people of Gaza, al-Hayya declared, “To our steadfast people in Gaza, we remain loyal to you. We are certain this suffering will end.”

He added: “Words fall short in front of your patience. You have endured horrors, carried burdens that a whole nation could not bear.”

Describing the people of Gaza as “noble in a world that has lost its values,” al-Hayya said they “rose in dignity while the world fell into deep silence and betrayal.”

Al-Hayya praised fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades, and other resistance factions, affirming that their actions had "thwarted the 'Israeli' operation codenamed 'Gideon’s' Chariots," adding that "Israel" is covering up its failure with genocide.

He warned against the "blatant scheme to forcibly displace Palestinians via Egypt or the sea," urging Arab and Muslim nations to "sever ties with the occupation and show their rage toward what is happening in Gaza."

“We call on the masses to march to Palestine, to encircle enemy embassies and interests, and to pursue its soldiers and criminals in international courts,” he said. “Isn’t it time for the Ummah to act and break the siege, and deliver food and medicine to Gaza’s women and children?”

To the people of Jordan, Al-Hayya said, "We look to you with much hope and brotherhood. We call on you to intensify your efforts to stop the brutal genocide." He also warned against attempts to "divide al-Aqsa or impose the so-called alternative homeland."

Addressing Egyptians, he said, “O our brothers and sisters in Egypt, we speak to you recognizing your political and social stature. We know you feel the pain of your kin in Gaza.” He asked, “O people of Egypt, its leaders, army, tribes, Al-Azhar, and churches, are your brothers in Gaza dying of hunger at your borders?”

He added, "We trust that great Egypt will say its decisive word—that Gaza will not starve, and that the Rafah crossing must not remain closed."

Calling upon the wider Arab and Muslim world, al-Hayya said, "Gaza and its people are calling upon your Arab honor and Islamic conscience. They await action, not words." He urged religious scholars to "fulfill their true role in leading the Ummah."

Al-Hayya expressed pride in international solidarity movements, praising "effective and important initiatives," such as the global mobilization and the land and sea marches, including the Madelene and Handala ships.

He also hailed the Global March to Gaza and the First Convoy of Steadfastness, which departed from Tunisia, Algeria, and Libya, supported by groups from other countries.

All of these refused the crimes of the occupation and decided to break the paralysis, declaring to Gaza: ‘We are with you, and nothing is impossible when there is will,’" Al-Hayya said.