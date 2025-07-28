No Food to Gaza: “Israeli’ Navy Hijacks British-Flagged Gaza Aid Ship

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" forces intercepted and hijacked a British-flagged humanitarian vessel en route to the Gaza Strip, intensifying global outrage over "Tel Aviv’s" blockade of the besieged Palestinian territory.

"Israeli" media reported on Saturday that naval forces seized the vessel, Handala, as it attempted to breach the "Israeli"-imposed siege on Gaza.

The ship had departed from Italy carrying 21 unarmed individuals, including lawmakers, medical workers, and aid volunteers.

According to the crew, an "Israeli" drone began hovering above the vessel shortly before "Israeli" navy ships approached.

The crew issued a distress signal after receiving no response from "Israeli" forces.

“We tried to contact the 'Israeli' navy — but no response was received,” said Huwaida Araf, one of the passengers.

French Member of the European Parliament Emma Fourreau, also on board, confirmed the seizure: “The 'Israeli' military is here.”

Footage shared online showed the crew wearing life jackets and raising their hands to prevent escalation.

“End the genocide,” Fourreau added, referencing "Israel’s" ongoing assault on Gaza that began in October 2023.

Since then, the "Israeli" entity has tightened its siege, effectively halting entry of critical humanitarian aid.

Handala was transporting aid including food, medicine, and baby formula.

Last month, "Israeli" forces seized another aid ship carrying 12 international activists.

In May, "Israeli" drones targeted a similar Gaza-bound mission that included Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Observers say such actions reflect "Israel’s" willingness to use military force to block humanitarian relief, echoing the deadly 2010 raid on a Turkish aid flotilla bound for Gaza.