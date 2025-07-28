Please Wait...

Iranian Parliament Speaker Urges Curb on “Israeli” Crimes

folder_openIran access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Condemning the heinous "Israeli" atrocities in Gaza, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf called for efforts to prevent the Zionist entity from afflicting the region and the world with its crimes.

Addressing a parliamentary session on Sunday, Qalibaf denounced the Zionist entity as a “cancerous tumor” and an “illegitimate offspring of the Western world”, saying "Israel" is currently marking one of the worst catastrophes of the history in Gaza.

“The Zionist crimes must be stopped before it causes more disasters in the entire region and the world,” he stated.

The Iranian official further underlined that the “criminal Zionist gang” has proved with the war of aggression against Iran that “terror” is deeply ingrained in its nature as its strikes made no distinction between civilians and military forces or children and the elderly.

Qalibaf also praised the Iranian nation for their admirable unity in the face of "Israel" and “hitting hard slaps” in the face of the Zionist entity, which he said has resorted to economic war and psychological operations to take revenge on the Iranian nation.

 

 

