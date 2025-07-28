Trump Conceals Nearly $1 Billion Air Force One Retrofit Using Nuclear Budget Funds

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has publicly criticized the $2.5 billion renovation of the Federal Reserve’s headquarters, yet his administration is far less transparent about another costly project: the refurbishment of a supposedly “free” Air Force One aircraft provided by Qatar.

According to The New York Times, the true cost of retrofitting the aircraft has been deliberately classified. While secrecy is not unusual in Washington, especially with so-called “black budgets” that hide everything from outdated surveillance programs to extravagant government events, the level of obfuscation surrounding this particular project is striking.

At the center of the issue is a mysterious $934 million transfer, quietly shifted from one of the Pentagon’s most bloated and mismanaged programs—the modernization of the United States’ aging ground-based nuclear missile systems. Analysts suggest that these diverted funds were used to support Trump’s personal initiative to upgrade Air Force One, bypassing regular oversight and accountability mechanisms.

Critics view the maneuver as part of a broader pattern of misusing classified budgets to conceal politically sensitive expenditures, especially when they serve the president’s personal or symbolic interests.