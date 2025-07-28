Michigan Walmart Stabbing Suspect Faces Terrorism and Attempted Murder Charges

By Staff, Agencies

Authorities have identified the suspect in Saturday night’s stabbing rampage at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, which left 11 people injured.

The attacker, 42-year-old Bradford James Gille from Afton, Michigan, is now facing possible charges of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea.

Sheriff Shea confirmed that Gille acted alone and used a folding knife in what appears to be a random and unprovoked attack. He also revealed that the suspect has a criminal record that includes previous assault cases and controlled substance violations. While investigators are still working to determine a motive, the FBI has joined the investigation to provide federal support.

The victims—ranging in age from 29 to 84—include one Walmart employee. Seven are currently reported in fair condition and four in serious condition, according to Munson Healthcare, the region’s largest medical provider. The hospital noted “encouraging signs of recovery” among patients and praised the efforts of its staff for their swift and compassionate care.

The attack caused panic among shoppers and employees. Witnesses described chaotic scenes, with some customers helping to subdue the attacker and provide aid to the wounded before authorities arrived. The suspect was apprehended within minutes without injury.

Tiffany DeFell, a local resident, described the scene from the parking lot, saying: “It was really scary. Me and my sister were just freaking out. This is something you see out of the movies. It’s not what you expect to see where you’re living.”

Walmart spokesperson Joe Pennington condemned the violence, stating, “Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we’re thankful for the swift action of first responders.” The company is cooperating fully with law enforcement as the investigation continues.