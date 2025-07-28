US Spent 25% Of Top Missile Interceptors in “Israel”-Iran War, Revealing Supply Gap

By Staff, Agencies

The United States blew through about a quarter of its supply of high-end THAAD missile interceptors during "Israel’s" 12-day war on Iran in June, according to two sources familiar with the operation, thwarting attacks at a rate that vastly outpaces production.

US forces countered Tehran’s barrage of ballistic missiles by firing more than 100 THAADs [short for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense] – and possibly as many as 150 – a significant portion of America’s stockpile of the advanced air system, the sources said. The US has seven THAAD systems, and used two of them in “Israel” in the conflict.

Using so many THAAD interceptors in such a short period exposed a gap in the US missile military network and depleted a costly asset at a moment when American public support for "Israeli" army has reached historic lows.

Former US military officials and missile experts told CNN that the rapid drawdown has also raised concerns about America’s global security posture and ability to regenerate supplies at speed.

CNN reported that an early intelligence assessment determined the US’ strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities last month did not destroy the core components of the country’s nuclear program and likely only set it back by months.

The US administration dismissed the assessment, and the CIA later said it had evidence Iran’s nuclear program was “severely damaged.”

A military official declined to provide information on the THAAD inventory due to operational security concerns, but said the War Department “remains postured to respond to any threat.”

The number of THAADs spent in the 12-day war was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

THAAD is a mobile missile “defense” system designed to intercept ballistic missiles in their final flight phase. Each battery, run by 95 US soldiers, includes six launchers and 48 interceptors—each costing about $12.7 million, per the 2025 Missile War Agency budget.

The US plans to buy 37 THAAD interceptors in 2026, partly funded by Trump’s latest “big, beautiful bill,” according to budget estimates.

But experts and former military officials warn that supplies need to be ramped up significantly to deal with the shortfall.

A retired US army officer who asked not to be named said about 25% of THAAD’s inventory was used by US forces in "Israel," prompting the Pentagon to review munitions stockpiles and boost production capacity.

Concerns over US interceptor stockpiles predate the 12-day war, with ex-military officials warning of critical shortages in high-end interceptors vital for deterring China.