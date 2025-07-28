Netherlands Brands “Israel” A National Threat

By Staff, Agencies

For the first time ever, the Netherlands has named "Israel" as a foreign threat to its national interests.

This revelation comes from the latest report released by the country’s primary counterterrorism agency, the National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism [NCTV], as quoted by Anadolu.

The document, titled “Threat Assessment from State Actors,” outlines "Israel’s" efforts to manipulate public opinion and influence political decision-making in the Netherlands through disinformation campaigns.

One incident cited in the report involved a document distributed last year by an "Israeli" ministry to Dutch journalists and politicians through unofficial channels.

The report mentioned that this document contained unusual and unwanted personal details about Dutch citizens, following tensions that arose during anti-Palestinian demonstrations by supporters of the Maccabi "Tel Aviv" football team in Amsterdam.

The NCTV also highlighted concerns over increasing threats from both "Israel" and the US against the International Criminal Court [ICC], which is based in The Hague.

According to the NCTV, these threats have the potential to disrupt the court’s operations. As a host country for several international legal institutions, the Netherlands bears a “special responsibility” to protect their operations in the face of such external pressures.

In 2024, an investigation by Le Monde, an investigation by The Guardian, in collaboration with the "Israeli" magazine +972 and Local Call, revealed a nine-year ‘Israeli’ campaign targeting ICC officials through surveillance, hacking, and intimidation to shield its leaders from prosecution.