“Israeli” Settler Charged with Spying for Iran Over Missile Strike Intel.

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” prosecutors have indicted a settler on charges of spying for Iran after he allegedly conveyed information to Tehran about damage sustained by an "Israeli" airbase during an Iranian missile strike.

Prosecutors said Sunday that the settler had conveyed “sensitive information” before and during "Israel’s" 12-day war of aggression against the Islamic Republic in June.

The suspect—who, according to prosecutors, was originally from Iran—allegedly “maintained contact with a foreign agent and transmitted information with intent to harm state security."

Among other things, he is accused of informing an Iranian agent that the Islamic Republic’s two missile barrages at "Israel" in 2024 had struck the “Nevatim” airbase, in the southern Negev desert.

The suspect, they said, also informed Tehran about "Israel’s" “intentions to strike Iran,” and “the flight path of ‘Israeli’ drones.”

The suspect’s name and most identifying details have been barred from publication.

"Israel" has arrested several people on suspicion of spying for Tehran since the entity launched its brazen, unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic on June 13.

During the 12-day aggression, the entity’s chief military censor announced new rules and ordered editors to take “strict measures” when reporting on Iran’s missile and drone attacks.

The censor also warned against reporting anything that could reveal attack positions, air defense operations, or damage assessments that could “assist the enemy.”

