UK Cautions It Could Fight China over Taiwan

By Staff, Agencies

British Defense Secretary John Healey has said that “the United Kingdom could resort to military force against China in the event of an escalation over Taiwan,” though he emphasized that London continues to prefer a diplomatic resolution.

Speaking to The Telegraph during a visit to Australia, Healey said Britain would “secure peace through strength” if necessary – marking one of the clearest signals yet from a senior UK official regarding the possibility of direct confrontation with Beijing.

Healey spoke as the HMS Prince of Wales, Britain’s first strike group in nearly 30 years, docked in Darwin on a nine-month Pacific mission including Australia’s Talisman Sabre exercise and visits to Japan and South Korea.

“If we have to fight, as we have done in the past, Australia and the UK are nations that will fight together. We exercise together and by exercising together and being more ready to fight, we deter better together,” Healey said when asked what London would do in case of an escalation around Taiwan.

The secretary then said he was speaking in “general terms.” According to Healey, London’s approach to Taiwan has not changed.

China views Taiwan as its territory and favors peaceful reunification but reserves the right to use force.

Taiwan has self-governed since 1949; most countries, including Russia, recognize it as part of China. The UK and US uphold One-China but maintain informal ties and arms supplies.

Last month, Beijing criticized a British warship’s passage through the Taiwan Strait in Chinese territorial waters. Such actions “deliberately cause trouble” and undermine peace in the area, it said.