First Direct Flight from Moscow Lands in Pyongyang, Cementing Strategic Alliance

By Staff, Agencies

In a historic development, the first direct flight between Moscow and Pyongyang since the Soviet era successfully landed in North Korea on Monday morning, marking a new chapter in Russian–North Korean relations.

Previously, the only direct air link between the two countries connected Pyongyang to Vladivostok via North Korea’s state airline, Air Koryo. The reestablishment of a Moscow–Pyongyang route, dormant for more than 75 years, comes amid deepening cooperation between the two nations.

Russian carrier Nordwind Airlines, recently authorized to operate the route, will offer one round-trip flight per month. The inaugural flight, a Boeing 777-200ER, carried Russian officials and North Korean nationals returning home.

“This flight marks a milestone in the modern relationship between our nations,” said Russian Natural Resources and Environment Minister Aleksandr Kozlov, who co-chairs the bilateral intergovernmental cooperation commission. He was welcomed in Pyongyang by North Korean Foreign Economic Affairs Minister Yun Jong-ho, who hailed the flight as a step toward "prosperity for our peoples."

Media reports suggest that most passengers were North Korean citizens returning home, with some expressing hope that stronger ties with Russia would boost tourism.

The flight spans more than 6,400 kilometers and lasts around eight hours. Tickets for the inaugural journey began at $570.

The new air service follows the signing of a comprehensive cooperation agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang last year, which includes mutual defense clauses and reportedly allows for the deployment of North Korean forces to assist Russia, including during recent hostilities in the Kursk region.