Thailand and Cambodia Reach Ceasefire Agreement Amid Escalating Border Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, effective from midnight on Monday, following nearly a week of intense fighting that has left at least 35 people dead and displaced over 260,000 along the border.

The breakthrough was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who hosted emergency peace talks in Putrajaya in his capacity as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations [ASEAN].

“Both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding... an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from midnight on 28th July 2025,” Anwar told reporters.

The clashes erupted after a landmine blast injured five Thai soldiers last Thursday, sparking deadly exchanges of fire between the two sides. The violence prompted urgent diplomatic engagement, with Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet flying to Malaysia for high-level talks held at Anwar’s official residence.

Tensions had sharply escalated in the days prior, with each country accusing the other of aggression. Thailand warned of a looming Cambodian military buildup, while Cambodia accused Thailand of invading its territory using heavy weaponry and large troop movements.

Despite calls for peace, skepticism remained evident. Phumtham urged Cambodia to “demonstrate genuine intent,” while Cambodian officials asserted Thailand was the true aggressor.

The crisis has drawn international concern, with both the United States and China dispatching representatives to the Malaysian talks. China welcomed the ceasefire and called on both parties to remain calm and exercise restraint.

In response to the fighting, Thailand closed all border crossings with Cambodia except for limited humanitarian movement. Both governments have also recalled their ambassadors.

This marks the worst flare-up between the two countries since a 2008–2011 border conflict rooted in colonial-era territorial disputes dating back to French demarcations in 1907.