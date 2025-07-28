US Senator: ’Israel’ to ‘Take Gaza Down’ Like Allies Did in Tokyo and Berlin

By Staff, Agencies

US Senator Lindsey Graham, who once suggested nuking Gaza, has said that "Israel" will change tactics in the besieged territory and “take the place by force” like what Allied forces did to Tokyo and Berlin during World War II’s final stages.

“What we’re talking about today is a change in strategy. I think President [Donald] Trump has come to believe, and I’ve certainly come to believe, there’s no way you’re going to negotiate an end of this war with Hamas,” Graham told NBC in an interview on Sunday.

Graham said the "Israeli" entity has concluded that dismantling Hamas is the only way to ensure its security.

"Israel" is "going to do in Gaza what we did in Tokyo and Berlin – take the place by force, then start over again, presenting a better future for the Palestinians, hopefully having the Arabs take over the West Bank and Gaza,” he said.

“I think going forward … you’re going to see a change in tactics, a full military effort by 'Israel' to take Gaza down,” he added.

In May 2024, Graham suggested that "Israel" should consider using nuclear weapons to “defeat Hamas” in Gaza, drawing criticism from arms control activists and others for normalizing the use of atomic bombs.

On Friday, Trump claimed that Hamas “really didn’t want to make a deal. I think they want to die...And it got to be to a point where you’re going to have to finish the job.”

Trump’s special envoy to West Asia, Steve Witkoff, also claimed on Thursday that Hamas “clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Hamas officials have repeatedly blasted the US for misrepresenting its negotiating position, describing "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet as the primary obstacle to reaching a ceasefire.

The pause in ceasefire talks coincides with a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the UN’s World Food Program warns nearly a quarter of the population now endure near-famine conditions.

"Israel’s" blockade of free movement has led to dire shortages of food, clean water, and medical resources.