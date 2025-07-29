Corbyn Outshines Starmer Among UK’s Youth: Poll

By Staff, Agencies

Independent MP and former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is more popular with young voters than UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, according to a new poll that raises questions over Labour’s decision to lower the voting age.

A YouGov survey conducted just as Corbyn launched a new political party alongside former Labour MP Zarah Sultana shows the former Labour leader holding a significant lead over Starmer among 18 to 24-year-olds.

Corbyn also enjoys a +18 approval rating among young voters compared to -30 for Starmer in the same age group.

The findings come on the heels of the government's announcement that 16- and 17-year-olds will be enfranchised, expanding the voter base by roughly 1.6 million people ahead of the next general election.

While critics on the right allege the reform is an attempt by Labour to solidify support, the new polling suggests the move may deepen internal divisions and potentially fragment the progressive vote, particularly if younger voters continue to favour Corbyn.

Among the wider electorate, Corbyn and Starmer have nearly identical approval ratings, -39 and -40, respectively.

Despite the generational gap in support, both leaders struggle with public perception. Starmer’s numbers have been hit especially hard following a £5bn welfare policy U-turn, with his overall approval rating plummeting to -43, according to additional polling this month.

The survey also highlights growing dissatisfaction with Starmer’s leadership from across the political spectrum.

One year into office, 70% of respondents believe the Labour government is at least as disordered as the previous Conservative administration, with a third saying it is even more chaotic.