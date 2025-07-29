Netherlands Bans Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Netherlands declared "Israeli" police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich "persona non grata," thus barring them from entering the country.

"The cabinet has therefore decided to declare ‘Israeli’ ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir persona non grata and is committed to registering them as undesirable aliens in the Schengen registration system," Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced, explaining that the ban comes after they repeatedly advocated for settler violence against Palestinians, the expansion of illegal “Israeli” settlement, and their calls for ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

The Veldkamp stated that the “Israeli” ambassador to the Netherlands would be summoned, urging the Netanyahu government to alter its current approach, which was described as "intolerable and indefensible," while also noting an agreement to intensify pressure on Hamas in order to secure a ceasefire.

The “Israeli” far-right minister Ben-Gvir responded to the Netherlands' decision on Tuesday morning, stating that he would continue to work for "Israel's" sake.

"Even if I'm banned from entering all of Europe, I will continue to fight for our country and demand that we dismantle Hamas and support our fighters. The violent, the murderers, and the rapists are our enemies, but in Europe, as is often the case, the victim is blamed," he stated.

Tensions flared between “Israeli” President Isaac Herzog and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Monday after the Netherlands issued a strongly worded statement proposing European punitive measures against "Israel" over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Dutch Prime Minister Schoof stated in a social media post that he had called an emergency meeting with his deputy prime ministers, foreign minister, and defense minister to discuss what he characterized as the devastating humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

Schoof stressed the Netherlands' commitment to ensuring immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza while cautioning that if the European Union determines "Israel" has breached its humanitarian obligations, the Dutch government would back measures to exclude "Israel" from participating in the EU's Horizon Europe research initiative.

Schoof expanded on his position, indicating that should the EU implement measures against "Israel", the Netherlands would push for further actions, including potential trade-related consequences, while also considering unilateral national steps to escalate pressure on the Israeli government.