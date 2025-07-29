Iran Unveils Counterintelligence Masterstroke during “Israeli”-US War

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has detailed its complex multi-pronged intelligence operations aimed at neutralizing enemies’ attempts at infiltration and subversion during the "Israeli"-US unprovoked war last month.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry cataloged its counterintelligence operations in the face of the warfare that saw "Israel" beginning to attack nuclear, military, and civilian targets across the country on June 13 and later soliciting American assistance.

The war lasted no more than 12 days, ending after the Islamic Republic’s defensive and retaliatory strikes compelled "Tel Aviv" to request a ceasefire.

The ministry described the war as a “full-scale, hybrid aggression” by the occupation entity and the US, backed by various adversarial groups, including terrorist outfits, as well as some European countries.

According to the ministry, the Zionist entity was aided in the war by “the Western intelligence-security NATO.”

The goal, it stated, went beyond delivering a military blow to the Islamic Republic, extending into efforts by the aggressors to overthrow the country’s Islamic establishment, disintegrate the country, and sow domestic destabilization.

However, the statement hailed that “not a single operation against the country’s security was realized,” attributing this to divine grace, the instructions issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Throughout the course of the aggression, it said, the enemy employed advanced satellite, cyber, tracking, surveillance, artificial intelligence, and social media technologies.

“The Ministry of Intelligence monitored and countered threats in these areas, preventing riots, provocations, and enemy infiltration,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the ministry resorted to conducting “extensive counter-espionage operations” throughout the occupied Palestinian territories against the Zionist entity as a means of countering its encroachments against the country.

Those collaborating with elements within the entity were identified, and some were arrested, it said, adding that the ministry also confronted agents enlisted by the entity’s Mossad agency, placed them under arrest and disrupted their operations.

Over all, as many as 20 Mossad-linked operatives were arrested across 13 provinces.

The ministry’s operatives further arrested three commanders and 50 members of Takfiri terrorist groups such as Daesh, who have been enlisted towards furthering the aggressors’ goals.

“Sabotage and terrorist plots were uncovered and neutralized both inside the country and along the borders,” it said, adding that plots aimed at ethnic division and separatism were also countered.

The aggressors had simultaneously sought to implement plots aimed at setting up a “puppet government” centered on Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s former tyrannical monarch -- who used to be backed by the US -- and Mossad agents, the statement added.

Those plots “were identified and disrupted” by the ministry, which dealt “significant blows” to the organizational networks of monarchist groups and their operatives besides successfully confronting cultist elements.

Still as part of its deterrent steps, the ministry successfully monitored and disrupted the enemy’s psychological operations across the cyberspace.

Those efforts led to arrest of the administrators of social media pages linked to espionage and foreign intelligence operations.

Adversaries had also directed cyber threats and sabotage efforts at the country’s information technology infrastructure, which were similarly scuttled.

The intelligence ministry’s operatives, meanwhile, monitored and discovered weapons stockpiles belonging to terrorist groups along the country’s borders.

Additionally, they prevented terrorists from transferring weapons into the Islamic Republic’s borders and deploying them in operations against the country.

Counterintelligence measures also led to discovery and foiling of "Israel's" terrorist plots to target 23 Iranian authorities, along with 13 similar conspiracies in the months leading up to the war.

Overall, the efforts prevented claiming of 35 senior civil and military officials.