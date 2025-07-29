Pezeshkian: Iran Open to Dialogue, Firm on Nuclear Rights

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that Tehran is ready for negotiations over its peaceful nuclear program but will never give up the nation’s rights.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a Monday meeting with the new French Ambassador to Tehran, Pierre Cochard, who submitted his credentials to the Iranian president.

“We demand our rights within the framework of international regulations and adhere to the requirements of this framework,” he said.

He further mentioned that Iran's nuclear activities had been subject to the strictest supervision in the past and that Tehran is ready for interactions in this regard.

"However, this does not mean that we are relinquishing the rights of the Iranian people. We are ready for dialogue and do not seek war, but our response to any potential repetition of aggression will be strong,” the Iranian president stated.

Pezeshkian said Iran seeks interaction with the world, but Western countries are disrupting this process by spreading lies and accusing Tehran of making efforts to manufacture nuclear weapons.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian censured European countries, particularly France, for keeping silent over the "Israeli" entity’s “unprecedented and brutal” crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza.

He said there is no justification for claiming lives of people in Gaza by famine as a result of a criminal blockade.

“Are newborn babies terrorists that they are being claimed either by bombing or by hunger resulting from the blockade of Gaza?” the president asked.

He expressed hope that France would play a more effective role in preventing "Israel's" crimes against the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, the new French ambassador Cochard said Paris is committed to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to promote confidence, stressing that his country believes that dialogue is the only solution to the Iranian nuclear issue.