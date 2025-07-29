Qatar Donates Jet for Future Air Force One as Trump Backs Controversial Deal

By Staff, Agencies

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar to accept a donated Boeing jet for potential use as a future Air Force One aircraft.

The agreement, finalized on July 7 with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, involves a 13-year-old luxury aircraft formerly used by Qatar’s royal family and marks a major step in a deal strongly backed by President Donald Trump.

The signed document describes the aircraft as an “unconditional donation” and explicitly states that the US War Department will pay nothing for the jet. “This donation is made in good faith and in the spirit of cooperation and mutual support,” the agreement reads, adding that it is not connected to any official acts or attempts to gain influence.

Although the Pentagon publicly announced acceptance of the aircraft on May 21, the formal signing came weeks later. The deal, one of the largest foreign gifts ever accepted by a US administration, is expected to be finalized in the coming days.

Trump, who first revealed the planned donation before his May visit to the Middle East, has promoted the deal as a vital addition to the presidential fleet amid delays in refurbishing the existing Air Force One planes. The current Boeing 747s used for presidential travel are undergoing long-overdue upgrades — a project initiated during Trump’s first term.

However, the gift has triggered bipartisan concern. Critics argue that while the plane itself may be “free,” American taxpayers will shoulder the significant cost of converting it into a secure, military-grade presidential aircraft. Required upgrades include structural reinforcements, defense systems, and advanced communications capabilities.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink estimated that the retrofit would cost “less than $400 million,” though defense experts warn the actual figure could approach or surpass $1 billion. To cover expenses, the Air Force reportedly plans to divert hundreds of millions of dollars from the Sentinel missile modernization program to a classified effort believed to fund the aircraft’s upgrade.

The jet is currently stationed in San Antonio, Texas, awaiting the start of the retrofit process.