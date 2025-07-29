Midtown Manhattan Shooting: Gunman Kills Four, and Himself at New York building

By Staff, Agencies

A tragic shooting unfolded Monday evening in Midtown Manhattan when a gunman opened fire inside a high-rise office tower at 345 Park Avenue, killing at least four people—including a police officer—before taking his own life.

The building houses major firms including Blackstone Inc., Rudin Management, the National Football League and KPMG.

Among the victims was Officer Didarul Islam, a three-year NYPD veteran and Bangladeshi immigrant hailed as a hero by Mayor Eric Adams. A Blackstone employee and a security guard were also confirmed among the dead. Several others were injured in the attack, which sent shockwaves through one of the city's busiest commercial areas.

Authorities identified the shooter as 27-year-old Shane Tamura from Nevada, who drove cross-country to New York before carrying out the assault. Surveillance footage shows Tamura arriving in a black BMW and entering the building with a rifle. He first opened fire in the lobby, killing four, including Officer Islam and a security guard. He then allowed a woman to exit an elevator before ascending to the 33rd floor—home to Rudin Management—where he shot and killed a woman before fatally turning the gun on himself.

During the chaos, Blackstone employees barricaded themselves with furniture and hid in office pantries. A photo circulated showing couches stacked high to block entry. The area was placed under lockdown, affecting neighboring firms like Jefferies Financial Group and Citadel.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the motive remains unknown, and investigators are combing through Tamura’s background and digital footprint.

Mayor Adams expressed grief and praised the bravery of Officer Islam, stating, “He was a true blue New Yorker… a hero who put his life on the line.”

The incident marks one of the deadliest mass shootings in Manhattan in recent memory and has reignited concerns over workplace safety and gun violence in the heart of the city.