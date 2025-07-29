Trump Open to Talks with Kim Jong-un Despite Dismissive Remarks from Kim Yo-jong

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his openness to dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday, even after a stern statement from Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, dismissed prospects for future denuclearization talks.

In a message published by the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA], Kim Yo-jong rejected the idea of renewed negotiations, criticizing the US for clinging to outdated expectations.

“If the US fails to accept the changed reality and persists in the failed past, the DPRK- US meeting will remain as a 'hope' of the US side,” she said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [DPRK].

While acknowledging that the personal relationship between Kim Jong-un and Trump is “not bad,” she emphasized that such ties are meaningless unless they translate into substantive outcomes. “If the personal relations... are to serve the purpose of denuclearization, it can be interpreted as nothing but a mockery of the other party,” she warned.

Kim Yo-jong reiterated North Korea’s stance as a nuclear weapons state, stating that this status is enshrined in its “supreme law” and reflects the unified will of its people. “Any attempt to deny the position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state... will be thoroughly rejected,” she said.

She did, however, hint at the possibility of rethinking engagement strategies, noting that it would be “advisable to seek another way of contact” if both nations accept the reality of their nuclear status and avoid confrontation.

Responding to her remarks, the White House told Reuters that Trump “remains open to engaging with Leader Kim to achieve a fully denuclearized North Korea,” reiterating the administration’s commitment to the goals set during his first term.