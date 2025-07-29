Iran Rejects US Claims of Meddling in Gaza Ceasefire Talks As “Utterly Baseless”

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has firmly denied allegations made by US President Donald Trump accusing Tehran of interfering in the ongoing Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei dismissed the claims as “utterly baseless,” stating they serve only to deflect attention from Washington’s own role in the crisis.

The remarks came in response to a question from IRNA following Trump's statement during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday.

Trump alleged that Iran had “interjected themselves” into the latest round of ceasefire talks in Qatar, claiming Tehran was “telling Hamas and giving Hamas signals and orders,” a move he described as “not good.”

Baghaei sharply rejected these assertions, stressing that Iran, like most nations, “strongly condemns the genocide in Gaza and supports any process that can halt the atrocities and alleviate the sufferings of the oppressed people of Gaza.”

He insisted that Hamas representatives are “fully capable of discerning and pursuing the best interests of the oppressed people of Gaza,” making third-party interference unnecessary.

He characterized Trump’s accusations as a political maneuver to obscure the United States' own complicity in the Gaza war. “Such claims are a deliberate attempt to deflect responsibility and obscure the US’s complicity in Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people,” Baghaei stated.

The Iranian spokesman highlighted several ongoing atrocities committed by Israel, including the killing of over 60,000 civilians—many of them women and children—tightening of the siege on Gaza, prevention of humanitarian aid, and deadly attacks on starving civilians at aid distribution sites reportedly managed by an American company.

Baghaei called on Washington to shift course and contribute to a meaningful ceasefire by halting weapons shipments to Israel, pressuring Tel Aviv to end its military campaign, and facilitating the entry and fair distribution of humanitarian aid through internationally recognized channels.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic. As of March 2, 2025, all border crossings into the Strip have been sealed, and Israel continues to block the entry of food and medical supplies. A devastating famine is sweeping the territory, compounding the death toll from nearly a year of relentless bombardment.

According to updated figures, 134 Palestinians—including 88 children—have died from starvation and malnutrition since October 2023. The total number of Palestinians martyred in the war has now reached at least 59,921, with another 145,233 reported injured.