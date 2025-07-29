Iran Rejects Moves to Fragment Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani confirmed that his country strongly opposes any attempt aimed at undermining Syria’s sovereignty and disintegrating the conflict-ridden country.

Iravani made the remarks during a UN Security Council meeting on Syria amid deadly clashes in Suwaida and "Israeli" strikes exploiting the unrest.

Iravani warned against "Israel's" “dangerous and destabilizing” schemes aimed at detaching Syria’s southern governorates from the authority of the central government, noting that such illegal actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.”

“We strongly oppose any attempt—whether direct or indirect— to undermine Syria’s national sovereignty or to fragment its territory,” he said.

The Iranian envoy also expressed worries about the recent outbreak of violence in Suweida and said Tehran supports the interim government’s efforts to restore stability.

He further condemned the mass killing of Syria’s Alawites in the coastal cities of Latakia and Tartous, saying justice must be pursued through credible mechanisms, free from foreign interference and political manipulation.

“We urge full respect for the rights of all minorities and the resolution of internal differences through inclusive dialogue. Sectarian violence undermines public trust in the political transition, which must remain inclusive and nationally owned. A unified and diverse Syria is essential for lasting peace and stability,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iravani denounced the recent "Israeli" airstrikes and acts of aggression targeting Damascus and southern Syria, as well as "Israel’s" illegal occupation of the Golan Heights.

“There is no military solution to the crisis in Syria,” he said. “The only viable path forward is through a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process, facilitated by the United Nations and based on core principles outlined in Resolution 2254.”

He also expressed Iran’s commitment to working constructively with the UN and regional partners to support peace, justice, and the full recovery of Syria, free from occupation, terrorism, and foreign interference.