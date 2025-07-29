Iran Urges UN to Strongly Condemn Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Southeast

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has called on the United Nations to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, a recent string of deadly terrorist attacks in the country’s southeastern region, urging a firm international stance against terrorism regardless of the perpetrators.

In a formal letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the President of the Security Council, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, expressed Tehran’s deep concern over the attack that claimed six lives, including a mother and her infant, in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province on Saturday.

Iravani stressed the urgent need for the international community to adopt a “firm and principled” approach to terrorism, adding that “acts of terrorism and sabotage will never deter Iran from protecting its people or defending justice.”

He reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering commitment to national security and vowed that the country would “relentlessly pursue and combat terrorist groups and their sponsors with full force until such threats are eradicated.”

The appeal comes amid an uptick in terrorist activity in southeastern Iran. Just a day after Saturday’s attack, another incident claimed the life of Javad Karim Koshteh, commander of the IRG Basij resistance base in Zahedan’s Shirabad district. According to a statement by the IRG Quds Base, Koshteh was killed while on duty at Imam Hadi Mosque. The terrorist group Jaish al-Adl has claimed responsibility for both attacks.

The province of Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan, has long been a hotspot for terrorist activity, with repeated attacks targeting both civilians and security forces. Iranian officials maintain that the armed groups operating in this region are backed by foreign intelligence services seeking to destabilize the country.

Earlier this year, IRG forces launched an anti-terror operation in the province, killing a top commander of the so-called Jaish al-Adl, a group that has claimed multiple cross-border and domestic attacks in recent years.

Ambassador Iravani’s appeal reflects Iran’s urgent call for international solidarity in the fight against terrorism, especially as the nation confronts what it describes as externally supported attempts to spread instability in its border provinces.