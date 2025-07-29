MSF Slams Aid Airdrops to Gaza as Cynical, Ineffective

By Staff, Agencies

Médecins Sans Frontières [MSF] has condemned the use of airdrops to deliver desperately needed aid to Gaza, calling the approach “futile” and “cynical.”

Jean Guy Vataux, MSF’s emergency coordinator in Gaza, urged “Israel” to allow full humanitarian aid access via road. He warned that airdrops are notoriously ineffective and dangerous, unable to carry much aid and risking injury to recipients.

In a post on X, Jean Guy Vataux expressed strong criticism of the airdrop strategy, calling it a “futile initiative that smacks of cynicism.”

He highlighted that the roads, trucks, food, and medicine are all ready and waiting just a few kilometers away.

What’s missing, he said, is for “Israel” to “facilitate its arrival” by speeding up clearance, allowing goods in at scale, and coordinating safe delivery. Only then can the starvation crisis begin to be addressed.

Vataux emphasized that the two million people are confined to a small area that makes up just 12 percent of the Gaza Strip, meaning any aid landing there carries a high risk of injuring people.

He added that if airdrops fall in zones where “Israel” have issued displacement orders, civilians are forced into heavily militarized areas, endangering their lives as they attempt to access vital food and supplies.

According to Vataux, “Israeli” officials reported that over 200 aid trucks were collected and distributed by humanitarian agencies yesterday, with another 260 trucks having entered Gaza and now waiting to be distributed.

He noted these efforts come alongside recent airdrops by Jordan, the UAE, and “Israel”, which parachuted aid packages into Gaza over the weekend—the first such operation in months. However, Vataux stressed that aid organizations warn this assistance remains far too limited to meet Gaza’s urgent needs.