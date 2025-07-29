Yemeni Navy Reveals Fate of Targeted Eternity C Ship Crew

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces have released new details regarding the fate of the crew aboard the ETERNITY C, a commercial vessel targeted earlier this month after violating the naval blockade imposed on “Israeli” occupation ports in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In footage broadcast by Yemen’s military media on Monday evening, the Yemeni Navy was shown conducting a two-day search and rescue mission following the July 9 operation. The mission resulted in the rescue of 11 crew members, including two wounded sailors who received medical treatment. One body was recovered and transported to a hospital morgue.

According to statements from the surviving crew, the vessel was en route to the occupied port of Umm Al-Rashrash [Eilat], in direct violation of the naval ban declared by Sanaa. The crew admitted to using Jeddah Port in Saudi Arabia as a decoy stop for resupply, while their actual departure point was Berbera in Somalia.

In the video, the rescued crew members directly addressed global shipping companies, warning against engaging in commercial activity with the “Israeli” occupation. They emphasized the importance of keeping ship identification systems active while traversing the Red Sea and urged maritime operators to avoid supporting the occupation in any capacity.

Some crew members expressed regret that their ship had been bound for occupation ports, offering apologies to the Palestinian people and reaffirming that they were unaware of the full implications of their voyage at the time.

The Yemeni military confirmed that the ETERNITY C was targeted after its captain failed to heed multiple warnings issued by naval forces. The vessel was struck by a guided missile strike and an unmanned surface vessel after the crew ignored calls to alter course, according to the military’s July 9 announcement.

The operation forms part of Yemen’s ongoing naval operations aimed at enforcing the blockade on “Israeli” shipping routes in solidarity with Gaza and the Palestinian cause. The ETERNITY C incident highlights the continued risks for international vessels seeking to engage with the “Israeli” maritime infrastructure.

Yemeni authorities reiterated their warning to global shipping entities on Monday, stressing that any vessel attempting to dock at ports under “Israeli” occupation remains a legitimate target.