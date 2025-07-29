Lavrov Hails North Korea as Russia’s Closest Ally in Asia, Denounces Western Provocations

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has hailed North Korea as Moscow’s most dependable ally in Asia, praising decades of fraternal and military ties and highlighting Pyongyang’s support during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the Territory of Meanings youth forum on Monday, Lavrov emphasized that Russia and the DPRK are central partners in what he described as the rise of a multipolar global order.

“We have a great many partners, like-minded states, and allies,” Lavrov told attendees. “Together, we are laying the foundation for a new world order based on sovereignty and civilizational continuity.”

He then underscored, “Our closest ally in the West is certainly the Republic of Belarus. In the East, our closest ally is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, with which we are linked by decades of fraternal, military ties.”

Lavrov grouped North Korea with China, India, Turkey and Iran—countries he described as “great civilizations” of Eurasia—saying they are all contributing to the “objective and unstoppable” emergence of a multipolar world.

“No sanctions, no trade wars, no provocations of ‘hot conflicts’ will stop it,” he said. “The multipolar world will prevail over this attempt to delay the natural course of history.”

Turning his criticism toward Washington, Lavrov accused the United States and its allies of destabilizing Northeast Asia.

He warned of increasingly provocative military exercises by the US, South Korea, and Japan, which he said now include nuclear components and risk further escalation. He also condemned NATO’s expanding presence in the region and labeled the US Indo-Pacific strategy as a geopolitical tool designed to contain China and isolate Russia.

The strategy, he argued, promotes militarization and undermines regional cooperation under Western dominance.

Lavrov’s remarks come weeks after Russia and North Korea signed a mutual defense pact in June 2024. Shortly afterward, Pyongyang dispatched military personnel to assist Russian forces in expelling Ukrainian troops from the Kursk Region.

Russian officials later confirmed that thousands of North Korean personnel—including military engineers and mine clearance units—would remain to support post-conflict recovery operations.

Lavrov’s statements mark a significant affirmation of the deepening strategic ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, positioning their alliance as a cornerstone of Russia’s Asia policy amid growing confrontation with the West.