Medvedev Warns Trump: “Russia Is Not ‘Israel’ or Iran” as Tensions Escalate Over Ultimatums

By Staff, Agencies

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has issued a sharp rebuke to US President Donald Trump, warning that Russia is “neither ‘Israel’ nor Iran” and that every ultimatum issued by Washington pushes the two powers closer to conflict.

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, responded on Monday to Trump’s latest demand that Moscow agree to a ceasefire with Kiev within “10 or 12 days”.

The ultimatum follows an earlier threat by Trump this month to impose sweeping secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners if a deal is not secured by the fall.

“Trump is playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10...” Medvedev posted on X.

He cautioned the US president to remember two key points: “First, that Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran. And second, that every new ultimatum is a threat and a step toward war between Russia and America.” He added a pointed warning: “Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!”

Trump, who has repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of the Ukraine war, campaigned on promises to de-escalate the conflict and restore diplomatic engagement with Moscow.

However, his tone has grown more aggressive in recent weeks. Following his initial ultimatum, Trump resumed US military support to Ukraine through NATO channels—despite his earlier pledges to prioritize peace negotiations.

Moscow has long accused the US and its NATO allies of fueling the war through continued arms shipments to Ukraine. The Kremlin considers such support a direct involvement in what it frames as a broader proxy war between Russia and the West.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated this stance on Monday, stating that Russia is effectively waging a solo fight against NATO and the broader Western coalition. He reaffirmed Russia’s core demand: a halt to NATO’s eastward expansion.

“No dragging Ukraine into NATO, no NATO expansion at all,” Lavrov said. “It has already expanded right up to our borders.”

Medvedev’s remarks mark a stark reminder that, despite Trump’s efforts to differentiate himself from Biden’s foreign policy, his own confrontational approach may risk escalating the very conflict he pledged to end.