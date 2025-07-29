IOF Martyrs Another Palestinian Youth in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" continues its blatant aggression against the West Bank and its Palestinian residents, with “Israeli” occupation forces martyring and wounding several people, while “Israeli” settlers continue to attack Palestinian villages.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Monday evening that a 27-year-old Palestinian youth, Mohammad Al-Jamal, was shot and martyred by “Israeli” occupation forces at the northern entrance to Al-Khalil, known as Ras al-Jura. Al-Jamal's body was withheld by the “Israeli” forces.

Earlier, according to WAFA, security and local sources said that the IOF forces stationed at a checkpoint established at the entrance opened direct fire at the young man and prevented ambulances and rescue teams from reaching him.

According to a local source cited by WAFA, two Palestinians were injured on Monday evening when “Israeli” settlers attacked the village of Umm al-Khair in Masafer Yatta, located south of Al-Khalil.

In detail, anti-colonial settlements activist Osama Makhamreh told WAFA that “Israeli” settlers attacked residents while they were on their land near their homes, opening fire and injuring one man with live bullets before the “Israeli” occupation forces took the wounded man to an unknown destination.

Another resident was beaten by a settler and injured, prompting Palestine Red Crescent ambulance crews to transfer them to Yatta Governmental Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” settlers attacked Palestinian shepherds in the Al-Hamma area of the northern Jordan Valley on Monday evening, assaulting them with sticks and stones while attempting to steal their livestock.

The northern Jordan Valley has seen daily attacks by “Israeli” settlers targeting Palestinian homes and residents, including property destruction, theft, and violent pursuit of shepherds in grazing areas along with their livestock.