One Martyred, Four Injured as ’Israeli’ Drone Strikes Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese authorities said the "Israeli" military has attacked the southern province of Nabatieh, killing at least one individual and injuring four others in the latest flagrant violation of a shaky ceasefire agreement.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center at the Lebanese Health Ministry said in a press release that an "Israeli" drone targeted a motorcycle in Bint Jbeil district on Monday evening.

A Lebanese security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, identified the victim as Haitham Mohammad Idris, a local member of the Hezbollah resistance movement.

Earlier in the day, an "Israeli" drone dropped a stun grenade over the village of Ramieh in Bint Jbeil district, where "Israeli" soldiers carried out sweeping offensives using machine guns.

Following significant losses sustained over nearly 14 months of conflict and the failure to meet its objectives in the offensive against Lebanon, "Israel" was compelled to accept a ceasefire with Hezbollah, which took effect on November 27.

Since then, "Israeli" forces have been launching attacks on Lebanon, including airstrikes, in breach of the ceasefire.

On January 27, Lebanon announced its decision to extend the ceasefire with "Israel" until February 18.

However, "Israel" continues to maintain its occupation of five significant regions in southern Lebanon, namely Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, all situated near the border.