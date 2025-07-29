Please Wait...

Iran’s Plan for Global Reach at Malaysia Halal Expo

folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Tehran — Iran’s knowledge-based companies will participate in the 21st Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) from September 17–20, 2025, marking a strategic push to expand the country’s footprint in the $2 trillion global halal market.

The event offers Iranian firms — particularly those in food, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare — a platform to showcase their innovations, form international partnerships, and tap into Southeast Asia’s thriving halal economy.

As consumer demand grows for ethically produced and halal-certified goods, Iran is positioning itself not just as a supplier but as a potential leader in shaping global halal standards.

With its rich agricultural base and expanding biotech sector, the country sees halal markets as a pathway to economic diversification amid sanctions and oil market volatility.

However, Iran faces key challenges, including the absence of a nationally recognized halal certification system — a gap that limits access and increases export costs.

Participation in MIHAS is seen as a step toward learning from Malaysia’s world-class halal infrastructure and building Iran’s own competitive certification framework.

Improving logistics, packaging, and compliance with global standards will be crucial if Iran is to emerge as a serious player in the halal sector.

The showcase also opens doors for deeper ties with Southeast Asia — not only economically, but in halal tourism, Islamic finance, and cultural exchange.

