Majority of Americans Oppose ’Israeli’ Actions in Gaza: Gallup Poll

By Staff, Agencies

A recent Gallup poll reveals that approximately 60% of US adults now disapprove of "Israel's" military actions in Gaza, marking a significant increase from the 45% disapproval rate recorded just a month after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023.

The poll also shows that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received his lowest favorability rating in the US since Gallup first began including him in their surveys in 1997.

The increasing disapproval stems primarily from Democrats and independents, with Republicans continuing to show strong support for both "Israel's" military actions and Netanyahu.

The poll reveals that just 8% of Democrats and only a quarter of independents now approve of "Israel's" military campaign, marking a new low.

Young adults show significantly higher disapproval of "Israel's" policies in its war on Gaza, with only around 10% of those under 35 expressing approval of "Israel's" military decisions, while roughly half of adult

Netanyahu's unfavorable rating among US adults has risen to 52%, while only 29% hold a positive view of him and approximately 20% remain unfamiliar with him or undecided.

This represents a shift from December 2023, when 47% of US adults viewed Netanyahu unfavorably and 33% favorably.

On the other hand, Republicans show roughly double the level of support for President Donald Trump's approach to the war compared to Democrats' approval of then-President Joe Biden's handling of the war last summer.

The poll reveals a stark partisan divide, with approximately 80% of Republicans expressing approval of Trump's approach to the Middle East situation, while only around 40% of Democrats had approved of Biden's handling of the war before his withdrawal from the presidential race on July 21.